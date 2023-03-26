No. 24 Texas A&M Sweeps Doubleheader Against No. 11 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A five-run seventh inning, including two home runs propelled Texas A&M past Kentucky, 14-13, in game one, followed by the Aggies run-ruling the Wildcats, 10-0, in game two, in Saturday’s doubleheader at John Cropp Stadium.

Texas A&M scored 24 runs, including five home runs and outscored Kentucky 18-2 in the last seven innings of the day. The 24 runs are the most all-time for Texas A&M in back-to-back conference games, including SEC and Big 12 play.

Freshmen Aiyana Coleman and Keely Williams highlighted the day with two home runs each, including Williams with a three-run home run in each game and Coleman hitting a solo shot in each game.

Trailing 11-6 in game one going into the sixth, the Aggies chipped at the deficit scoring three runs in the sixth, before opening it up with a five-run final frame that included Williams’ first three-run home run on the day. The Wildcats had one last attack with a two-run home run before senior Shaylee Ackerman sat down the final batter looking.

Game two told a different story as A&M pounced early, scoring a run in the first, before tallying three in the third and opening it up in the fourth after Williams’ second three-run home run on the day. Already in run-rule territory, Coleman put the dagger in the coffin with a solo shot in the fifth inning.

Junior Grace Uribe got her first start of the season going 2.2 innings allowing three hits and two walks. Sophomore Emily Leavitt received credit for the win after coming in relief in 2.1 innings, while giving up no runs, no hits and only two walks, while striking out one.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

GAME ONE

Keely Williams – 3-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Aiyana Coleman – 1-for-1, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Koko Wooley – 2-for-4, 3 R

Rylen Wiggins – 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R

SCORING SUMMARY

GAME TWO

Keely Williams – 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, Sac Fly, 2 RBI

Grace Uribe – 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB

SCORING SUMMARY

GAME ONE

B1 | Leading off, Kayla Kowalik doubled to left field and Vanessa Nesby laid down a bunt single to third base. Erin Coffel gapped a double to left-center plating Kowalik. Rylea Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Grace Lorsung hit a grand slam to left field. TAMU 0, UK 5

T2 | Trinity Cannon reached on a fielding error by the first baseman and Koko Wooley singled back to the circle and Amari Harper walked to fill the bags with Ags with no outs. Rylen Wiggins singled up the middle scoring Cannon, Grace Uribe pushed Wooley across with a sac fly and Harper scored via a wild pitch. TAMU 3, UK 5

T4 | Wooley hit a leadoff single up the middle and Aiyana Colema smashed a pinch-hit home run over the scoreboard in leftfield. TAMU 5, UK 5

B4 | Kowalik led off with a bunt single and stole second base. Nesby singled to shortstop and Kowalik was granted third base on an obstruction call. An intentional walk to Coffel loaded the bases and Kennedy Sullivan drove in Kowalik with a grounder to third. A single to centerfield by Lorsung stretched the Wildcats lead to two runs. TAMU 5, UK 7

T5 | Keely Williams drew a five–pitch walk to start the frame. She stole third base and moved to third with a wild pitch on ball four to Julia Cottrill. Trinity Cannon knocked in Williams with a sac fly to leftfield. TAMU 6, UK 7

B5 | Back-to-back errors gave Kentucky two runners to start the inning. Nesby singled back to the circle to load the bases and Coffel cleared the sacks with a double to centerfield. With two outs, Lorsung walked and Meeko Harrison singled to centerfield scoring Coffel. TAMU 6, UK 11

T6 | With one out, Wiggins singled to short and Allie Enright fouled off seven pitches before punching a single to leftfield. With two outs, Williams singled to rightfield, driving in Wiggins. Morgan Smith roped a single up the middle to push Enright and Williams across. TAMU 9, UK 11

T7 | Cannon launched a leadoff dinger inside the leftfield foul pole. Wooley reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and stole second base with one out. A single to short by Wiggins put runners on the corners. Enright knocked in the tying run with a grounder to short. With two outs, Williams bludgeoned a 1-1 pitch to the hill over the centerfield wall for a three-run homer. TAMU 14, UK 11

B7 | Coffel worked a leadoff walk and with two outs, Lorsung hit a two-run home run to leftfield. TAMU 14, UK 13

GAME TWO

T1 | With two outs, Julia Cottrill drove a double over the head of the leftfielder and scored when Trinity Cannon bounced a single through the left side. TAMU 1, UK 0

T3 | With one out, Morgan Smith worked a four-pitch walk. A fielding error on a grounder to short by Cottrill and Kentucky’s inability to retire Cottrill at second on a fielder’s choice grounder by Cannon filled the bags with Ags. Koko Wooley deposited a double down the leftfield line two plate two runners and Cannon scored on a groundout to second base by Amari Harper. TAMU 4, UK 0

T4 | Aiyana Coleman worked a leadoff walk and pinch-runner Star Ferguson advanced to second on a wild pitch. Allie Enright drew a four-pitch base on balls and Keely Williams hit her second three-run home run of the twin bill. TAMU 8, UK 0.

T5 | Amari Harper doubled to right field and scored after Rylen Wiggins singled through the left side. Aiyana Coleman blasted a solo shot to right center. TAMU 10, UK 0.

