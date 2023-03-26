Texas Science & Engineering Fair comes to Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some of the brightest young minds in Texas visited College Station to showcase their skills Saturday.

The Texas Science & Engineering Fair is hosted by Texas A&M’s Engineering Department, and 6th-12th grade students were judged in more than 20 different categories including engineering, biology and physics.

Among the participants were two students from College Station ISD, Luke Sanders and Micheal Yang.

“It’s a great opportunity to be here today and represent A&M Consolidated as well as College Station Independent School District,” Sanders said. “I had the opportunity to do what I love and use the knowledge that I have gained from this project and compete with the best of the best.”

Winners in the senior division will be able to compete at the International Science & Engineering Fair in Dallas starting May 14th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.