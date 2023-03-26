Wideload vehicle blocking lanes of Highway 6 north of Benchley

By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic on Highway 6 north of Benchley is being slowed Sunday afternoon as crews work to get a wide-load vehicle turned around.

Dispatchers tell KBTX the vehicle was too big to fit under a railroad overpass and is having to turn around.

This effort is causing lanes of the highway to close periodically to traffic in both directions.

Drivers should expect delays or find a detour in the meantime.

