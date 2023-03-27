1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 9:50 p.m., a 2007 Dodge pickup was traveling westbound on State Highway OSR near FM 1940. A 2016 Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lane and struck the Dodge head-on.

DPS says the driver of the Dodge, Armando Pineda, 32, of College Station, was killed in the crash.

The Toyota driver was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in “serious condition,.” The driver has not yet been identified.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

