Annual event at Museum of the American G.I. brings military history to life

Presentation of Colors at the Living History Weekend(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Museum of the American G.I. hosted its annual Living History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, treating visitors to military demonstrations and activities.

The Living History Weekend is the largest event of its kind in Texas, drawing visitors from all over the United States.

Museum officials say the museum is the only place in the state and surrounding areas where visitors can view a World War I trench system, World War I and II battles, and a flame thrower demonstration all on the same weekend.

The event featured demonstrations and activities throughout the day, with visitors getting the chance to view historic military vehicles up close or take a ride in a World War II tank or Half-Track.

Visitors were also able to stroll through Living History Camps to learn about the daily lives of both Axis and Allied servicemen and women. Vendors were on hand for visitors to take home a small piece of history, and food trucks ensured no one went hungry.

“It’s a wonderful day for multiple reasons. One is for families to get together and have fun and to see multiple generations. People that were in the military and they can show things off to their children or their grandchildren and it’s to actually be able to experience history instead of just reading about it in a textbook said the museum’s executive director Leisha Mullins.

The Museum of the American G.I. is a living history museum established in 2001 to preserve the equipment, uniforms, and memories of American servicemen.

The Living History Weekend was made possible in part through hotel tax revenue funded by the City of College Station through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

