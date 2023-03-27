Brazos County Commissioners to possibly vote on purchase of land owned by St. Joseph Hospital

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday to deliberate on the possible acquisition of an 11-acre property from St. Joseph Hospital.

According to the commercial contract, and the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting agenda, the proposed land purchase would cost the county $1.8 million and is located in the St. Joseph Professional Park in Bryan.

While the specific use of the land has not been announced, county commissioners have mentioned the potential of a new medical examiner’s office or emergency operations center.

The meeting will take place at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28th.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

