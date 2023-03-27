Brazos County Commissioners to possibly vote on purchase of land owned by St. Joseph Hospital

The meeting will take place at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan at 10:00 a.m....
The meeting will take place at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28th.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday to deliberate on the possible acquisition of an 11-acre property from St. Joseph Hospital.

According to the commercial contract, and the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting agenda, the proposed land purchase would cost the county $1.8 million and is located in the St. Joseph Professional Park in Bryan.

While the specific use of the land has not been announced, county commissioners have mentioned the potential of a new medical examiner’s office or emergency operations center.

The meeting will take place at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28th.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KBTX Joshua Escobar, 19, turned himself in Saturday...
UPDATE: Murder suspect surrenders to San Jacinto County authorities
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Daniel Byrd, a Navasota High School teacher was arrested by the Federal Bureau of...
FBI arrests Navasota High School teacher for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

Latest News

Milam County Telecommunications Officer, Bettyna Cooper.
Milam County Sheriff, 911 dispatchers lobby lawmakers for mental health leave
Presentation of Colors at the Living History Weekend
Annual event at Museum of the American G.I. brings military history to life
Sheriff Clore testifies before Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety
Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore recently testified in front of the Texas House Committee
The vehicle became disabled Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 near Campbells Creek.
Semi with wideload causes delays on Highway 6 near Benchley