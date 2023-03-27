Brenham’s Social Security field office to close for remodeling

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Social Social Security field office in Brenham will be closed to in-person visitors for about two months for remodeling.

The office is set to be closed from Monday, April 3 through Monday, July 5.

Residents can call the Brenham office at (800) 772-1213.

For in-person visits, people will have to go to another city. The closest office is in Bryan, located at 2120 W. Briargate Drive.

