Brenham’s Social Security field office to close for remodeling

They'll be closed Monday, April 3, 2023, through July 5, 2023, for remodeling
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Social Social Security field office in Brenham will be closed to in-person visitors for about two months for remodeling.

The office is set to be closed from Monday, April 3 through Monday, July 5.

Residents can call the Brenham office at (800) 772-1213.

For in-person visits, people will have to go to another city. The closest office is in Bryan, located at 2120 W. Briargate Drive.

