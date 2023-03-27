Calling all bacon Lovers! Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever tried bacon and chorizo on an omelet? Well, it’s time to take your taste buds on a journey at Another Broken Egg.

Stop by and try the Bacquezo Omelette. In it, you will find an omelet filled with cream cheese and bacon, topped with garlic butter, sautéed chorizo, Jack cheese, and green onions. This dish is served with an English muffin and grits or fresh country potatoes.

You can substitute fresh seasonal fruit or City Grits for an additional charge, or add any 2-stack Indulgences flavor pancakes or a half order of Biscuit Beignets for an additional charge.

The Bacquezo Omelette is one of the restaurant’s many omelet and scrambler combinations, and it’s available all year round.

Co-owner Tap Bentz says just because it’s on the menu doesn’t mean you can’t personalize it. At Another Broken Egg, you can customize your dish.

Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg (kbtx)

“We will tailor it to you. If you want to come in and say, ‘Hey, I just want a ham and cheese.’ You can come in and build your own.”

Another Broken Egg serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch. You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

