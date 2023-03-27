Calling all bacon Lovers! Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Calling all Bacon Lovers! Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg
Calling all Bacon Lovers! Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg(kbtx)
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever tried bacon and chorizo on an omelet? Well, it’s time to take your taste buds on a journey at Another Broken Egg.

Stop by and try the Bacquezo Omelette. In it, you will find an omelet filled with cream cheese and bacon, topped with garlic butter, sautéed chorizo, Jack cheese, and green onions. This dish is served with an English muffin and grits or fresh country potatoes.

You can substitute fresh seasonal fruit or City Grits for an additional charge, or add any 2-stack Indulgences flavor pancakes or a half order of Biscuit Beignets for an additional charge.

The Bacquezo Omelette is one of the restaurant’s many omelet and scrambler combinations, and it’s available all year round.

Co-owner Tap Bentz says just because it’s on the menu doesn’t mean you can’t personalize it. At Another Broken Egg, you can customize your dish.

Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg
Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg(kbtx)

“We will tailor it to you. If you want to come in and say, ‘Hey, I just want a ham and cheese.’ You can come in and build your own.”

Another Broken Egg serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch. You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
The vehicle became disabled Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 near Campbells Creek.
Semi with wideload causes delays on Highway 6 near Benchley
1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Learn the secret to planning a successful event
Network, Outsource, and plan the perfect event
The Brazos Valley Educators Awards Night is an annual event that celebrates excellence in...
Celebrate the best educators in the Brazos Valley
Devour a Southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg
Devour a Southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg
The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start...
Colonoscopy age reduced to 45, saving more lives