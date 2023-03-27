Devour a Southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg
Try out the House-recipe country sausage gravy over a soft biscuit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stop by, take a seat, and enjoy a southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg.
Try out the House-recipe country sausage gravy over a soft biscuit, two eggs any style of your choice, and two house-made sausage patties.
Served with grits or fresh country potatoes. Substitute fresh seasonal fruit or City Grits for an additional charge. You can even add any 2-stack Indulgence flavor pancakes or 1/2 order of Biscuit Beignets for an additional charge.
Co-owner Tap Bentz says although this is a traditional classic at the restaurant, there is nothing traditional about it.
“It’s a sausage gravy, that’s the base flavor to it. It’s our own recipe and I think it has a great flavor.”
In addition to a delicious menu, Another Broken Egg offers indoor and outdoor seating.
Another Broken Egg serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch. You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.