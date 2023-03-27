Devour a Southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stop by, take a seat, and enjoy a southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg.

Try out the House-recipe country sausage gravy over a soft biscuit, two eggs any style of your choice, and two house-made sausage patties.

Served with grits or fresh country potatoes. Substitute fresh seasonal fruit or City Grits for an additional charge. You can even add any 2-stack Indulgence flavor pancakes or 1/2 order of Biscuit Beignets for an additional charge.

Co-owner Tap Bentz says although this is a traditional classic at the restaurant, there is nothing traditional about it.

“It’s a sausage gravy, that’s the base flavor to it. It’s our own recipe and I think it has a great flavor.”

In addition to a delicious menu, Another Broken Egg offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Another Broken Egg (kbtx)

Another Broken Egg serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch. You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

