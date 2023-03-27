Jennie Park preps for 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Jennie Park is set to play in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur starting on Wednesday.

Park will be one of 72 of the worlds best amateurs to participate in the tournament.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience so honestly I am just appreciating everything,” said Park. “I am super excited to go out, I mean no one gets to go out to Augusta so I am super excited and just ready to compete with the best players in the world.”

The senior leads the Aggies with a 71.60 stroke average while logging three top-10 finishes.

Park says that getting the invitation to play was something she could check off her golf bucket list.

The first two days will take plays at Champions Retreat golf club for the first 36 holes. Only the top 30 players will make the cut to play at Augusta.

“I am just going to take it shot by shot,” said Park. “The course that I am playing first is Champions retreat and they say its pretty difficult, there is more difficult things about it than Augusta. Honestly just taking what I have and not letting anything bother me too much. Not letting the pressure get to me so just playing my own game and staying confident.”

The first 36 holes will be contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., March 29 and 30, 2023. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, March 31. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 1 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

