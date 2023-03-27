Men’s Tennis Falls on Road to No. 20 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 29 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell to No. 20 Tennessee (6-1), Sunday at Barksdale Stadium.

Beginning the match with doubles, the Volunteers (14-6, 4-2 SEC) took the early lead. No. 39 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand battled No. 2 Johannus Monday/Pat Harper on court 1, but came up just short (6-4). On court 3, Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego were on their way to even the score over Angel Diaz/Martim Prata (5-3), when Tennessee’s Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui claimed the doubles point over Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins on court 2 (6-4).

Needing four wins heading into singles, the Aggies (11-8, 4-3 SEC) faced a difficult challenge. Tennessee carried its momentum continued into singles allowing them to take courts 5, 6 and 4 to secure the match. Playing out the rest of singles, the Volunteers took courts 3 and 1 as well. Finishing the match, No. 65 Raphael Perot took home a ranked win over No. 57 Hudd in a second set tiebreak on court 2 (6-2, 7-6(5)).

COACHES QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on today’s match…

“We had chances in the doubles but just couldn’t convert. Tennessee took advantage of the doubles and carried that momentum into singles as they won most of the first sets. We can’t give a good team a lead on the road and expect to win. Time to regroup this week, work and get ready for another big test against Florida and Rice.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies head back home for a doubleheader, Saturday, April 1 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Maroon & White will take on the Florida Gators at 1 p.m. and conclude the night with the Rice Owls at 7 p.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Matches

No. 38 Schachter - No. 2 Johannus Monday (4-6, 3-6)

No. 65 Perot Def. No. 57 Emile Hudd (6-2, 7-6(5))

No. 104 Rollins - Blaise Bicknell (4-6, 6-7(6))

Perego - No. 122 Shunsuke Mitsui (4-6, 2-6)

Marson - Angel Diaz (0-6, 4-6)

Ross - Tomas Rodriguez (1-6, 1-6)

Doubles Matches

No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand- No. 2 Pat Harper/Johannus Monday (4-6)

Taylor/Rollins - No. 60 Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui (4-6)

Perot/Perego - Angel Diaz/Martim Prata (5-3) unfinished

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 11.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 3-0 record in dual match singles play.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won six ranked matches this season, two of those have been the top-25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 38 Noah Schachter, No. 65 Raphael Perot, No. 104 Pierce Rollins and No. 113 Trey Hilderbrand.

Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand.

