Network, Outsource, and plan the perfect event

Meeting Planners Showcase is on Thursday, March 30th, from 2-6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From organizing a small gathering to a large wedding, contacting multiple vendors, to booking the venue, event planning is super stressful, but today help is on the way!

Visit College Station will host the 29th annual Meeting Planners Showcase on Thursday, to help people navigate through the life of event planning.

This free, annual event will highlight 50 local businesses that provide services to individuals or groups hosting meetings, conferences, weddings, and other events. Vendors include caterers, lodging, venues, printing services, florists, and more.

If you are planning an event, you won’t want to miss this year’s showcase.

Event Coordinator for Visit College Station Casey Barone shares this is a great way to learn about the industry. She says it’s also a great place to network and connect whether you plan big events or small ones.

“It’s geared towards those who are planning events, so whether you’re in the event business or just a planning a one-time event.”

The Meeting Planners Showcase is on Thursday, March 30th, from 2-6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center.

Register here to attend. Attendance is free, but registration is required. The first 100 attendees will receive a free tote bag.

Tea, mimosas, scones, tea sandwiches, and dessert will be served.

For more College Station events click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
The vehicle became disabled Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 near Campbells Creek.
Semi with wideload causes delays on Highway 6 near Benchley
1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Educators Awards Night is an annual event that celebrates excellence in...
Celebrate the best educators in the Brazos Valley
Devour a Southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg
Devour a Southern-style breakfast at Another Broken Egg
Calling all Bacon Lovers! Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg
Calling all bacon Lovers! Try the Bacquezo Omelette at Another Broken Egg
The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start...
Colonoscopy age reduced to 45, saving more lives