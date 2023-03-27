Network, Outsource, and plan the perfect event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From organizing a small gathering to a large wedding, contacting multiple vendors, to booking the venue, event planning is super stressful, but today help is on the way!

Visit College Station will host the 29th annual Meeting Planners Showcase on Thursday, to help people navigate through the life of event planning.

This free, annual event will highlight 50 local businesses that provide services to individuals or groups hosting meetings, conferences, weddings, and other events. Vendors include caterers, lodging, venues, printing services, florists, and more.

If you are planning an event, you won’t want to miss this year’s showcase.

Event Coordinator for Visit College Station Casey Barone shares this is a great way to learn about the industry. She says it’s also a great place to network and connect whether you plan big events or small ones.

“It’s geared towards those who are planning events, so whether you’re in the event business or just a planning a one-time event.”

The Meeting Planners Showcase is on Thursday, March 30th, from 2-6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center.

Register here to attend. Attendance is free, but registration is required. The first 100 attendees will receive a free tote bag.

Tea, mimosas, scones, tea sandwiches, and dessert will be served.

