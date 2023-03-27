“Oklahoma!” opens Friday at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station

By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is inviting you on a trip to “Oklahoma!,” a classic musical that’s opening Friday. It’s been over 20 years since the company has taken on this show, and it will have a different feel this time around.

“We’re not shying away from anything that happens in this show,” director Adrienne Dobson said. “I think people get really nostalgic about Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, and we forget that there is a lot of heaviness to it.”

“Oklahoma!” takes place in western Indian territory after the turn of the 20th century and gives a look into the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys. The audience will be introduced to a handsome cowboy named Curley and a beautiful farm girl, Laurey. Their love journey isn’t easy, but they’re determined to build a life together in Oklahoma.

The director said the show deals with tough subjects that will spark conversations on topics like mental health and domestic violence, but Dobson says it’s important to not shy away from these issues.

“I’m grateful to this cast for rolling with it and telling the story in a really beautiful way,” Dobson said.

Along with depth, the show shares stories of perseverance, strength and the importance of having a strong support system.

The theme for the Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station’s 2023 season is “Putting it Together.” Dobson said “Oklahoma!” fits right in because everything is essential, from the costumes to the set. The costumes allow the cast to be very active and the simple yet beautiful set helps to keep the focus on the cast.

“It’s a small cast, so every person is absolutely essential,” Dobson said.

“Oklahoma!” starts Friday and runs until April 16. More information on the show and tickets can be found here. You can also keep up with The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

