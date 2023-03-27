Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A man faces elder abuse and neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.(Houston County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
The vehicle became disabled Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 near Campbells Creek.
Semi with wideload causes delays on Highway 6 near Benchley
A sloshing front across South Texas brings the potential, and concern, for isolated severe storms
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concerns Monday afternoon, night
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KBTX Joshua Escobar, 19, turned himself in Saturday...
UPDATE: Murder suspect surrenders to San Jacinto County authorities

Latest News

The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say
Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors...
Troubled Silicon Valley Bank acquired by First Citizens
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic agency chief in Ukraine
The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Man arrested with assault rifle in theater, police say