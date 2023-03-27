Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concerns Monday afternoon, night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center is once again monitoring Texas and the Brazos Valley for the possibility of strong-to-severe storms. A 1 out of 5, lowest, risk for that potential was issued by the agency midday Sunday. This wide risk along a sloshing frontal system is stretched from the Texas/Mexico Border in the Valley all the way across the south to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Much of South and Southeast Texas are in a 1 out of 5 risk for strong/severe storms between sunrise Monday and sunrise Tuesday (KBTX)

IMPACTS (SHOULD A SEVERE STORM POP UP OR DRIFT INTO THE AREA) IN ORDER OF CONCERN:

Large Hail: Possible anywhere between the size of a quarter to as large as a ping pong ball

Strong Wind Gusts: As high as 40-60mph in the most significant thunderstorm

Heavy Rain: Strongest storms could leave behind a quick 0.5″ to 1″ of highly localized rainfall

Tornado: Not an overwhelming concern, but not a zero concern (likely of low-end strength)

Should an isolated storm form between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, hail would be the main concern for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Another push of mild spring air is set to be in place for the Brazos Valley by sunrise Monday. The end of that air mass is expected to stall between Navasota and Houston. By midday, that same front turns north as a warm front, allowing south winds to once again increase the Gulf moisture and temperature. The areas highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for Monday/Monday night’s severe potential will be in the unsettled airmass south of this warm front. By Monday night, a secondary push of cool/dry air returns on a flip-flopping north wind. That wind shift overnight into the wee, early hours of Tuesday could also spark isolated storms.

Here's the trick of Monday Night's CONDITIONAL Brazos Valley storm chance: below is latest data from

Both show storms in or near the area at 2am TUESDAY but ~70mi apart in distance.



Atmosphere won't be willing to make storms but if they can fire, hail is a concern pic.twitter.com/8Qu8LcNJIU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 27, 2023

All of this to be said, the agency notes that this is a HIGHLY conditional chance for storms. There is a possibility that the lid -- or “CAP” -- on the atmosphere holds and severe weather is not a concern for much or any of Texas Monday afternoon or night. However, should a storm manage to form, the dynamics overhead could allow for hail-producing thunderstorms.

A large hail threat may develop Monday afternoon across central Texas in a region of weak isentropic ascent with MUCAPE around 1000-1500 J/kg. If forcing is sufficient for storm development, 90kts of LCL-EL shear will support supercells with the potential for large hail. Most 12Z CAM guidance shows storms in the region, but intensity is relatively muted. Nonetheless, given the environment, at least isolated large hail is possible. Overnight[...]a conditional supercell threat is possible from central Texas to the central Gulf Coast. Most storms willlikely be elevated due to the front as the primary forcing mechanism and its southward movement during the early morning hours onTuesday. However, some guidance has a few cells developing ahead of the front and remaining surface based for an hour or two.

Overall concerns for severe weather to start the new week are very low. Still, it is a day to keep up with the latest information and forecast as spring storm season begins to unravel for the Brazos Valley.

