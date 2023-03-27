Ronald McDonald House Charities in search of volunteers ahead of BCS Parade of Homes

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas works with families to offer support in healthcare and overall well-being.

A big part of this mission is the volunteers who make it possible.

“Without them, we just couldn’t reach all of these families like we want to,” said Hospital Programs Manager Valerie Gosch-Russell.

There are volunteer opportunities through their family rooms or the Happy Wheels Cart.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers for the upcoming BCS Parade of Homes at the end of April.

“We are the beneficiaries of the BCS Parade of Homes again this year,” Gosch-Russell said. “They need ticket scanners, so when you’re going in this beautiful home and welcoming people in, they’re just scanning tickets.”

She says you can sign up for four-hour shifts.

“Just to go in and enjoy company of others, show these gorgeous homes, and give back to the community with your time,” Gosch-Russell said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
The vehicle became disabled Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 near Campbells Creek.
Semi with wideload causes delays on Highway 6 near Benchley
1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Ronald McDonald House Charities in search of volunteers ahead of BCS Parade of Homes
Ronald McDonald House Charities in search of volunteers ahead of BCS Parade of Homes
Focus at Four: New access to infant formula
Focus at Four: New access to infant formula
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night