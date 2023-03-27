Ronald McDonald House Charities in search of volunteers ahead of BCS Parade of Homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas works with families to offer support in healthcare and overall well-being.

A big part of this mission is the volunteers who make it possible.

“Without them, we just couldn’t reach all of these families like we want to,” said Hospital Programs Manager Valerie Gosch-Russell.

There are volunteer opportunities through their family rooms or the Happy Wheels Cart.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers for the upcoming BCS Parade of Homes at the end of April.

“We are the beneficiaries of the BCS Parade of Homes again this year,” Gosch-Russell said. “They need ticket scanners, so when you’re going in this beautiful home and welcoming people in, they’re just scanning tickets.”

She says you can sign up for four-hour shifts.

“Just to go in and enjoy company of others, show these gorgeous homes, and give back to the community with your time,” Gosch-Russell said.

