Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a shooting Monday, March 27, 2023.(Metro Nashville PD, Twitter)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the private Christian school, and the shooter died after being “engaged by” police

Nashville Fire Department confirmed multiple patients via Twitter. The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor.”

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents, the Associated Press reported.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

Few details on the shooting are available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
The vehicle became disabled Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 near Campbells Creek.
Semi with wideload causes delays on Highway 6 near Benchley
A sloshing front across South Texas brings the potential, and concern, for isolated severe storms
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concerns Monday afternoon, night
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KBTX Joshua Escobar, 19, turned himself in Saturday...
UPDATE: Murder suspect surrenders to San Jacinto County authorities

Latest News

Texas A&M nationally recognized for game design
Texas A&M nationally recognized for video game design
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
TAMU economist breaks down Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates
Focus at Four: Texas A&M economist breaks down Fed’s latest rate hike