Terry’s road to taking over at Texas passed through Somerville

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The University of Texas has reached an agreement with Rodney Terry to be its full time basketball coach. It’s reportedly a 5 year deal worth over $15 million dollars.

Terry was named the interim head coach back in December after Chris Beard was arrested on a domestic assault charge. That charge was later dropped.

Terry guided the Longhorns to Big 12 Tournament Championship and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Rodney was a high school coach in the Brazos Valley 30 years ago. He spent two seasons at Somerville High School guiding the Yeguas to the 1994 UIL Class 2A State Semifinals.

