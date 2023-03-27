Texas A&M Hosts Lamar, UIW in Midweek Matchups

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off its second SEC road series win, the Texas A&M softball team returns to Aggieland to host a pair of non-conference games against the Lamar Cardinals on Tuesday and the UIW Cardinals on Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

The two midweek games will be available on the SEC Network+ with Matt Simon and Chelsea Reber on the call. Fans can also listen on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3

FRESHMAN FIREPOWER

Freshmen Aiyana Coleman, Riley Valentine and Keely Williams have all stepped up with the long ball in crucial moments. Most recently, Coleman and Williams each hit a pair of home runs in the doubleheader sweep at No. 11 Kentucky. Most notably, Coleman’s two-run blast tied the game with the Wildcats, 5-5, in the fourth inning, while Williams’ three-run dinger extended the Aggies’ lead, 14-11, late in the seventh. Valentine is tied for the most home runs by an Aggie with five this season. Coleman and Williams each have three, which is tied for fourth most.

HOT CORNER, HOT BAT

Known for keeping the hot corner under control, Aggie third baseman Rylen Wiggins has been heating up offensively. In her past 10 games she is batting .500 going 11-for-22, including a .773 slugging percentage with one home run and three doubles. The junior has an on-base percentage of .577 with three walks and only striking out once, while scoring six runs and driving in six.

EARLY AND OFTEN

Texas A&M has gotten the bats going early and often scoring 105-of-166 (63%) runs within the first three innings. The Aggies are 17-1 when scoring first and 15-1 leading after the fourth inning.

INSIDE THE SERIES VS. LAMAR

• All-time series: Lamar: 16-0 overall, 15-0 at home

• Last Meeting

- W, 3-2

- April 27, 2022 (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

• In the 16 meetings, Texas A&M has outscored Lamar 124-25.

INSIDE THE SERIES VS. UIW

• All-time series: UIW: 3-0 overall, 3-0 at home

• Last Meeting

- W, 10-2 (6 inn.)

- April 5, 2022 (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

• A&M has outscored UIW 25-5 in only three meetings.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.