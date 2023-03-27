Texas A&M nationally recognized for video game design

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Since 2016 the visual arts program at Texas A&M has been ranked top 10 in the country for public schools. The university comes in at No. 8 according to an animation career review.

Halfway through the semester, students showcased the progress they made on their video game projects to their professors.

“They get to sometimes interact with the industry people and ask them questions and get feedback on their projects as well,” said Instructional Associate Professor and Visualization Undergraduate Program Director Hadeel Ramadan.

After graduation from the program, students are prepared to work with companies like Pixar, DreamWorks animation and Epic games.

“These students can leave, and the same work that they’re doing in these classes directly applies,” said graduate student, Brett Dishongh.

Students in the programs are learning industry standard software like Adobe, and Unreal Engine. With these skills students will shape the future of video games and digital animation.

“The people in this program are gonna be the ones making it in the future. So I think that’s pretty cool to have right in your backyard,” said Sophomore, Bryn Shellenback.

To learn more about the program click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
The vehicle became disabled Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 near Campbells Creek.
Semi with wideload causes delays on Highway 6 near Benchley
A sloshing front across South Texas brings the potential, and concern, for isolated severe storms
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concerns Monday afternoon, night
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KBTX Joshua Escobar, 19, turned himself in Saturday...
UPDATE: Murder suspect surrenders to San Jacinto County authorities

Latest News

1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
TAMU economist breaks down Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates
Focus at Four: Texas A&M economist breaks down Fed’s latest rate hike
It’s been over 20 years since the company has taken on this show, and it will have a different...
“Oklahoma!” opens Friday at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station
3/27
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/27