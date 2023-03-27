Texas A&M nationally recognized for video game design

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Since 2016 the visual arts program at Texas A&M has been ranked top 10 in the country for public schools. The university comes in at No. 8 according to an animation career review.

Halfway through the semester, students showcased the progress they made on their video game projects to their professors.

“They get to sometimes interact with the industry people and ask them questions and get feedback on their projects as well,” said Instructional Associate Professor and Visualization Undergraduate Program Director Hadeel Ramadan.

After graduation from the program, students are prepared to work with companies like Pixar, DreamWorks animation and Epic games.

“These students can leave, and the same work that they’re doing in these classes directly applies,” said graduate student, Brett Dishongh.

Students in the programs are learning industry standard software like Adobe, and Unreal Engine. With these skills students will shape the future of video games and digital animation.

“The people in this program are gonna be the ones making it in the future. So I think that’s pretty cool to have right in your backyard,” said Sophomore, Bryn Shellenback.

To learn more about the program click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.