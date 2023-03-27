Treat of the Day: 8-year-old girl wins Grand Champion Baked Goods & Sewing Project
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big congratulations to Jessica Garner!
She won Grand Champion Baked Good and Grand Champion Sewing Project at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.
Jessica is 8-years-old and this is her first year in 4-H.
Her talent runs in the family. Jessica’s mom won back-to-back Grand Champions with her cakes in 2009 and 2010 and her aunt won the Grand Champion Sewing Project back in 2010.
