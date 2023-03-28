Achane, Johnson, and Jones highlight unique A&M NFL Pro Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With the construction going on at Kyle Field and the new indoor practice facility, Texas A&M’s NFL Pro Day was a little different this year. Half of the drills were done at the outdoor Coolidge Practice Fields (which are shortened because of the construction), and the other half of the drills and workouts were done at the Aggie Band’s Dunlap Drill Field.

Former A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones, running back Devon Achane, and three other former Texas A&M players, Connor Blumrick, Cam Buckley, and Clifford Chattman, participated on Tuesday.

Achane already had a chance to show off his speed at the NFL Combine, but he wanted another opportunity to display his versatility.

“In this league, you can’t just run the ball, you’ve got to be able to catch out of the backfield,” Achane explained. “Thankfully, I can lineup at receiver and do routes and catch from the slot or outside. It’s good to show that I can do both,” Achane added.

“He’s a matchup problem,” Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher exclaimed. “We used him with punt returns, kick returns, put him in space on an underneath option route, but then he has a unique ability for a running back. He was the ability to really catch the deep ball. Not just because of his speed, but his athleticism and natural ball skills down the field. And then he’s going to be a running back. Devon’s going to be a three-down guy,” Fisher added.

Both Johnson and Jones are highly touted in this year’s NFL Draft, with Johnson possibly going in the first round.

“(He’s a) Competitor,” Fisher said. “Tough. Not many safeties can play the second level, what I’m saying down in the box and be physical, but then have the ball skills to play on the top end and the third level. The safeties that go high like himself I call coverage guys. Other guys are tackle guys, but he has the ability to do both,” Fisher added.

For all of the Aggies, their time in the Maroon and White helped prepare them for his moment.

“With Jimbo Fisher and all the other coaches, they definitely prepared us for the next level,” Jones said. “Coming out here every day, blood, sweat, and tears on this grass. That’s real. You’ve got to be a dude to be in this program,” Jones added.

“I feel like one of the best decisions I ever made in my life was coming here to Aggieland,” Johnson said. “Great people, great staff, the fans. I feel like I developed as a player here and as a young man as well,” Johnson added.

From Texas A&M Athletics:

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Texas A&M NFL Pro Day on Tuesday. Among the NFL personnel present were four defensive backs coaches, two special teams coaches and two running backs coaches.

Three Aggie players from the 2022 squad participated with running back/kick returner Devon Achane, and defensive backs Antonio Johnson Jr. and Jaylon Jones in action as they prepare for the NFL Draft in Kansas City April 27-29. Along with those three, three Texas A&M graduates also returned to test with Connor Blumrick (Aggie letterman 2019 & 2020), Cam Buckley (Aggie letterman 2017-18-19) and Clifford Chattman (Aggie letterman 2018 & 2019) participating. Blumrick finished his career at Virginia Tech, while Buckley finished at Jackson State and Chattman at UTSA. Quarterback David Johnson threw pass routes and worked the defensive backs. Johnson is from the Dallas area and played the 2022 season for Edward Waters, a Division-II school in Jacksonville, Florida.

The day started on the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band Drill Field with the broad jump and vertical jump followed by a 40-yard dash. The 5-10-5 shuttle, the three-cone drill and bench press.

Cam Buckley posted 15 reps and Connor Blumrick recorded 14 reps on the bench press of 225 pounds. Buckley and Clifford Chattman had a vertical leap of 31 inches. Blumrick had a broad jump of 9 feet, 7 inches, while Antonio Johnson Jr. posted a 9-foot, 6-inch jump. Jaylon Jones ran a 4.4 40-yard dash. Jones posted a 7.00 in the three-cone drill with Devon Achane recording a 7.05. Achane, Johnson and Jones all posted a 4.3 in the 20-yard shuttle.

The players and NFL personnel moved to the Coolidge Practice Fields to finish the day with position drills.

