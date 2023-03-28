Aggies Finish Sixth at Valspar Collegiate Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan fired a career-low 7-under, 64 in Tuesday’s final round as the No. 14 Aggies moved up to sixth place on the leaderboard at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational.

Texas A&M registered a 5-under, 279 on the last day to finish at 9-under, 843, at the par-71, 6,943-yard Floridian National Golf Club. The Maroon & White pulled even with No. 2 Arizona State in the last round. No. 4 North Carolina won the tournament with a tally of 825.

Sadagopan started the day with birdies on three of his first five holes and capped off the round with birdies on his last two holes. The product of Pearland, Texas, registered a bogeyless round with seven birdies. Sadagopan tied for 26th overall at 2-under, 211.

Daniel Rodrigues was Texas A&M’s top finisher at the tournament. He carded a 3-under, 210 to finish tied for 20th place. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg won the tournament with at 11-under, 202.

Sam Bennett finished even, 213 to tie for 33rd place. William Paysse and Jaime Montojo rounded out the Aggie fivesome at 215 and 219.

Michael Heidelbaugh, playing as an individual, made a late run up the leaderboard. He fired a 3-under, 68 Tuesday to finish tied for 48th at 3-over, 216.

Texas A&M wraps up the regular season on April 10-11 when the Maroon & White hosts the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club. Bennett is slated to play the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, from April 6-9.

