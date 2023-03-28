Baylor Scott & White holds golf fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott and White in College Station is hosting a tournament at Big Shots that includes golfing, dinner and an auction.

Birdies & Bids is Thursday, April 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at BigShots Golf in Bryan.

The community is invited for golfing fun, dinner, drinks, raffle and a silent auction. The event will also feature legendary Texas A&M University football coach R.C. Slocum as the guest speaker.

The fundraiser will support the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station.

For sponsorship opportunities and ticket information, go to Baylor Scott & White Health.

