Baylor Scott & White holds golf fundraiser

The event will feature legendary Texas A&M University football coach R.C. Slocum as the guest speaker
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott and White in College Station is hosting a tournament at Big Shots that includes golfing, dinner and an auction.

Birdies & Bids is Thursday, April 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at BigShots Golf in Bryan.

The community is invited for golfing fun, dinner, drinks, raffle and a silent auction. The event will also feature legendary Texas A&M University football coach R.C. Slocum as the guest speaker.

The fundraiser will support the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station.

For sponsorship opportunities and ticket information, go to Baylor Scott & White Health.

