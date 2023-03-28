Be Remarkable: Claudia Massie is a champion for our senior citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Claudia Massie, the Director of Patient Care at College Station-based Visiting Angels, has become a beacon of hope for seniors and adults in need within our community. Claudia spends a significant amount of her free time volunteering for the Brazos Valley Adult Protective Services Volunteer Board where she is currently serving as chair of the Fundraising Committee.

The primary objective of the Brazos Valley Adult Protective Services Volunteer Board is to support the mission of Adult Protective Services by procuring goods and services for senior citizens in dire need, recognizing APS case workers, and providing APS-focused community awareness and education.

Since joining the volunteer board in 2017, Claudia has held multiple positions such as PR/Marketing, Secretary, and four years as President.

Claudia puts in a lot of effort to procure durable medical equipment, emergency food, fans, heaters, and other essential items needed by APS clients going through challenging situations.

Aside from organizing donations, Claudia also volunteers to help individuals who need assistance in our community. Recently, she was a lead contact for the “Backing Bill Benefit” which raised over $30,000 in only a month.

Despite her busy volunteering schedule, Claudia never forgets to make time for her family, friends, and co-workers. Her efforts to improve the lives of seniors and adults in our community have shown her dedication to serving others, and she serves as an inspiration to all who know her.

“I believe Claudia is a perfect person to receive the award due to her dedication to assisting the clients of Adult Protective Services, and her love and devotion to all seniors and adults who live in our community,” said Amie Brauer, who nominated Claudia for the Be Remarkable award.

“I love to be a part of a team that just wants to help people. People who will never be able to repay you. Never be able to say thank you. But it’s just something that will help make their lives better and that’s why we do what we do,” said Massie.

Next month, the Brazos Valley APS Volunteer Board is hosting a Lunch & Learn event with an expert who will discuss abuse, neglect, and exploitation of the elderly. Details are below.

