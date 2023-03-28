Brazos County evaluating broadband access

The county is asking residents and businesses to fill out a broadband survey.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials are trying to get an idea of how the internet is used throughout the county.

They are asking residents and businesses to fill out a broadband survey.

The goal is to evaluate the internet needs in the county.

There is a survey for businesses and one for residents. Both are relatively short.

Click here for the business survey.

Click here for the residential survey.

