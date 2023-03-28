The Brian Black Show with Georgette Jones set for Saturday in Giddings

Brian Black is the brother of country music legend Clint Black and Georgette Jones will pay a tribute to her legendary parents, Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - Sharity Productions and The Silos on 77 Event Center will present The Brian Black Show with Special Guest Georgette Jones.

The show is Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at The Silos on 77 located at 1031 CR 223 in Giddings. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be photo opportunities with Tex, the Texas Longhorn.

Brian Black and Brenda Scott appeared on First News at Four to talk more about the upcoming event.

Black is the brother of country music legend Clint Black and Georgette Jones will pay a tribute to her legendary parents, Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

“Georgette will perform pretty much all of their big hits,” said Black. “I’ll get up and sing and do a George Jones tune with her that she and her mom did, we’ll do a couple of those. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The show was produced by Gene and Betty Wolf at Sharity Productions in Conroe.

“They have produced many shows for Ray Price and a bunch of other artists,” said Black. “We really want to thank them for bringing that show to Giddings.”

For ticket information visit outhousetickets.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar

Latest News

The Brian Black Show
Green Duct Services - Dryer Vent Clean Out
Green Duct Services - Dryer Vent Clean Out
Green Duct Services - Allergens and Air Ducts
Green Duct Services - Allergens and Air Ducts
Chef Tanner Purdum talks Spring Fling Pizza crafted by Kayleigh Thomas & Drew Davis
Chef Tanner Purdum talks Spring Fling Pizza crafted by Kayleigh Thomas & Drew Davis