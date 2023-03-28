The Brian Black Show with Georgette Jones set for Saturday in Giddings

GUDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - Sharity Productions and The Silos on 77 Event Center will present The Brian Black Show with Special Guest Georgette Jones.

The show is Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at The Silos on 77 located at 1031 CR 223 in Giddings. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be photo opportunities with Tex, the Texas Longhorn.

Brian Black and Brenda Scott appeared on First News at Four to talk more about the upcoming event.

Black is the brother of country music legend Clint Black and Georgette Jones will pay a tribute to her legendary parents, Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

“Georgette will perform pretty much all of their big hits,” said Black. “I’ll get up and sing and do a George Jones tune with her that she and her mom did, we’ll do a couple of those. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The show was produced by Gene and Betty Wolf at Sharity Productions in Conroe.

“They have produced many shows for Ray Price and a bunch of other artists,” said Black. “We really want to thank them for bringing that show to Giddings.”

For ticket information visit outhousetickets.com.

