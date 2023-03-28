Climbing to new heights for custom, solar roofing

Schulte Roofing can design and build a solar roof system that meets your color, material, performance, and budget goals.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even through the gloom of springtime in Texas, Schulte Roofing’s Solar Roof will absorb sunlight and power your home energy source.

Owner, Josh Schulte, says there are several benefits of choosing solar shingles over solar panels.

“With shingles, there are no exposed fasteners. With panels, there’s a lot of penetration in the roof. Panels sit up off the roof, so things can crawl underneath it. With the solar shingles, you have concealed fasteners, so there’s nowhere for your roof to leak,” he said.

The solar shingles are integrated into the roof with the regular shingles. Schulte Roofing can design and build a solar roof system that meets your color, material, performance, and budget goals.

“You can have your typical, common, composition shingle roof and you can blend the solar shingles in with it,” Schulte said.

Schulte says they started using solar shingles because of an increasing number of calls to repair roofs damaged by solar panels.

“If we have to get involved in this anyway, let’s get involved from the start so we can give people something better than just the same old, same old,” he said.

Being involved from the get-go means working closely with each home’s architects.

“The architects send us designs and ask us how everything looks. We can help design that roof to make sure it’s a successful roof with no major issues for the homeowner further down the road,” Schulte said.

Annual maintenance is required for your Solar Roof, but don’t worry about climbing up a ladder. Schulte Roofing will do the work for you!

Through the Roof Shield Maintenance Program, you will receive yearly roof inspection, cleaning, maintenance, and minor repairs.

Schulte recommends cleaning the shingles often when there’s a lot of pollen in the air.

“If we have a good rainstorm, it’ll wash a lot of the pollen off, but roof maintenance is very important. We know not everyone is excited about climbing up ladders, so that’s something we offer. We clean skylights. We clean roofs. We can clean your solar panels,” he said.

Schulte says he and his team can walk homeowners through the roofing process, from start to finish.

“Everybody has different goals. We can say ‘what is it you’re trying to achieve? Do you want something long lasting? Do you want something more cost effective?’ We can guide you in the direction you’re wanting to go,” he said.

