CPSD credits alert citizen for stopping vehicle burglaries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is crediting an alert citizen with helping to stop vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex.

The attempted break-ins were reported around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block Crescent Pointe Parkway.

Thanks to the 911 call from a witness, police were able to nab two juveniles who were seen checking for unlocked vehicles in the parking lot.

“This is another great example of the partnership with the community and the hard work and dedication our officers displayed in preventing and stopping crime in College Station,” said a police spokesperson.

Police encourage residents to always report anything suspicious to either 911 or the non-emergency number at 979-764-3600.

Officers arrest 2 juvenile males after a witness called 911 at 4:40am to report that 3 males were checking for unlocked vehicles at The Curve at Crescent Pointe apartments. pic.twitter.com/HT12vO0pI3 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 28, 2023

