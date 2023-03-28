CSISD moves forward with the superintendent search firm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Board has hired a consulting firm to help them find a new superintendent.

This special meeting Monday comes less than a week after the current Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his plans for retirement at the end of the school year. The board unanimously approved the hire of a local firm to help them, but many times during the three-hour meeting, it seemed the board could table the discussion.

“I think we’re passionate about this next step and excited and nerve-wracking at the same time, we’re but looking forward to it,” CSISD Board President, Jeff Horak, said.

N2 Learning was ultimately hired for the job. This was just one of three firms presenting to the board, but Horak says the decision boiled down to how well the firm knows the district.

“The end goal is for us to make sure we find the right superintendent to succeed Mr. Martindale, but who’s going to guide us in that process and N2 just seemed to kind to come to the top as far as just their relationship with being local, having the opportunity to visit with them directly,” he said.

Just two consultants from N2 will be working on the search, but both of them have experience at the district, including Eddie Coulson, a former CSISD superintendent.

Horak says not only will this group know what the community wants from its next superintendent, but they will be actually be asking for community input.

“A big part of it is getting that community feedback,” Horak said. “Making sure our teachers and our faculty are going to be very, very pleased with whatever decision we come to, whenever that time comes.”

According to Horak, they will be looking at both outside and internal candidates. They hope to have the application open as soon as possible, then announce a lone finalist in June. Once this announcement is made, there is a 21-day waiting period before the applicant can receive a contract from the district.

Other firms that presented to the board include the Texas Association of School Boards and a group of attorneys from Walsh Gallegos.

