Dennis Selected to NABC – Reese’s College All-Star Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M standout Dexter Dennis was selected to compete in the 2023 NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game, in conjunction with this weekend’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced.

The All-Star game will take place on Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium as part of Reese’s Final Four Friday. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free.

Dennis, from Baker, Louisiana, will be coached by Buzz Williams and several members of the Texas A&M staff for the West All-Stars. The 6-foot-5 guard played an enormous role in the Aggies’ run to the SEC Tournament Championship game and the program’s first foray into March Madness since 2018. Dennis started all 34 games he played and led the team with a 5.8 rebounds per game average, which included a team-high 150 defensive boards. He averaged 9.5 points per game and had a season-high 19 points in the Aggies’ NCAA Tournament loss to Penn State.

He came to Texas A&M as a graduate transfer from Wichita State, where he won American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2021-22. For his career, Dennis compiled 1,313 points, 752 rebounds, 220 3-pointers, 162 assists and 93 steals while playing over 4,000 minutes in 146 games.

Reese’s Division I West All-Stars

Darius McGhee, Liberty - Guard

Kihei Clark, Virginia - Guard

Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma - Guard

Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State - Guard

Dexter Dennis, Texas A&M - Guard

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers - Guard

Hunter Tyson, Clemson - Forward

Morris Udeze, New Mexico - Forward

Jake Stephens, Chattanooga – Center

Patrick Gardner, Marist – Center

Head Coach: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Reese’s Division I East All-Stars

Demetre Roberts, Fairleigh Dickinson

Jordan Walker, UAB - Guard

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - Guard

Joe Bryant Jr., Norfolk State - Guard

D’Moi Hodge, Missouri - Guard

Tucker Richardson, Colgate - Guard

Seth Lundy, Penn State - Forward

Jalen Slawson, Furman - Forward

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech - Forward

Derrick Walker, Nebraska - Forward

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame – Forward

Head Coach: Tobin Anderson, Iona

