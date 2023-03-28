Dennis Selected to NABC – Reese’s College All-Star Game
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M standout Dexter Dennis was selected to compete in the 2023 NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game, in conjunction with this weekend’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced.
The All-Star game will take place on Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium as part of Reese’s Final Four Friday. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free.
Dennis, from Baker, Louisiana, will be coached by Buzz Williams and several members of the Texas A&M staff for the West All-Stars. The 6-foot-5 guard played an enormous role in the Aggies’ run to the SEC Tournament Championship game and the program’s first foray into March Madness since 2018. Dennis started all 34 games he played and led the team with a 5.8 rebounds per game average, which included a team-high 150 defensive boards. He averaged 9.5 points per game and had a season-high 19 points in the Aggies’ NCAA Tournament loss to Penn State.
He came to Texas A&M as a graduate transfer from Wichita State, where he won American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2021-22. For his career, Dennis compiled 1,313 points, 752 rebounds, 220 3-pointers, 162 assists and 93 steals while playing over 4,000 minutes in 146 games.
Reese’s Division I West All-Stars
Darius McGhee, Liberty - Guard
Kihei Clark, Virginia - Guard
Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma - Guard
Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State - Guard
Dexter Dennis, Texas A&M - Guard
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers - Guard
Hunter Tyson, Clemson - Forward
Morris Udeze, New Mexico - Forward
Jake Stephens, Chattanooga – Center
Patrick Gardner, Marist – Center
Head Coach: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
Reese’s Division I East All-Stars
Demetre Roberts, Fairleigh Dickinson
Jordan Walker, UAB - Guard
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - Guard
Joe Bryant Jr., Norfolk State - Guard
D’Moi Hodge, Missouri - Guard
Tucker Richardson, Colgate - Guard
Seth Lundy, Penn State - Forward
Jalen Slawson, Furman - Forward
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech - Forward
Derrick Walker, Nebraska - Forward
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame – Forward
Head Coach: Tobin Anderson, Iona
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.