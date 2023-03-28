Experience one-of-a-kind pizza & beer at KinderHill Brew Lab Spring Fling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KinderHill Brew Lab’s Spring Fling is returning for the second year Saturday! This family-friendly event will give people the opportunity to enjoy some fun in the sun with local vendors, a bake walk, a bounce house and raffles. Another highlight will be trying beers made by KBTX’s PinPoint Weather Team.

“It’ll be a competition of who brewed the best beer,” KinderHill Brew Lab owner Laura Hill said.

Each beer offers something different.

Meteorologist Max Crawford’s is called “Earth to Max.” It has fruity, berry flavors with malts that add a touch of chocolate. Hill described the overall flavor as chocolate-covered blueberry.

The beer Meteorology Fellow Drew Davis created is a Belgian blonde ale conditioned in aged pineapple purée called the “Drewby Dooby Brew.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas’ beer is the Tangerine Pale Ale. It’s citrusy, light and refreshing with hop character.

Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley created the “It’s All Shel’s Fault (Squared)” beer. It’s a brown ale made with chocolate and marshmallow cereal. KinderHill Brew Lab owner Jason Kinderman said more chocolate and marshmallows were added to the cereal to bring out the brown ale notes.

The process of making the beers took several months. The weather team came up with what they wanted and worked with Hill and Kinderman to craft the recipes. Once those were solidified, the weather team helped brew their beers.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The weather team also worked with Tanner Purdum with The Wild Garlic to craft pizzas for the event. Crawford and Winkley created the Max & Cheese with Shels pizza. It’s a spin on a mac & cheese pizza with an alfredo and white cream hybrid sauce, candied bacon and a Thai chili sauce on top.

“It’s sweet, kind of spicy and salty,” Purdum said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Davis and Thomas created a pizza with pineapples. It has vacuum sealed- infused rosemary and basil pineapples, chicken al pastor with fresh parmesan and basil.

“I think it’s going to be very fresh, very light,” Purdum said.

Both The Wild Garlic and KinderHill Brew Lab will be giving a portion of their proceeds to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

KinderHill’s Spring Fling is from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 800 South Bryan Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.