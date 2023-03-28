Experience Shakespeare in a new, tipsy kind of way

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shakespeare. Shots. Shenanigans.

Drunk Shakespeare is back on Saturday, April 1.

Taking place at the BCS Boxing Club in Downtown Bryan at 7:30 p.m., the cast will be performing William Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” but with a tipsy twist-- half of the cast will be drinking throughout the production.

Can they remember their lines? Will they forget their cues? Either way, the show must go on!

Director, Savannah Barrera, says this is what William Shakespeare would’ve wanted.

“Comedy of Errors is Shakespeare’s most complicated show, so we really thought getting people drunk would help explain what’s going on,” she joked.

For even more fun, brew master, Brian Clark, is brewing a specialty beer called “Comedy of Ales,” to accompany the performance.

“They’re typical English beers. One is a bitter and the other is a strong Ale. I was trying to replicate a 17th Century beer, and I assumed they used a lot of wood, so there are wood characteristics in them,” Clark said.

This Brian Clark specialty brew will be available by donation on the night of the event.

Purchase your tickets for the show here.

