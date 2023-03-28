Focus at Four: New access to infant formula

By Heather Falls
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SimpliFed, the telehealth service dedicated to democratizing access to inclusive infant feeding support, announced that it has launched a distribution partnership with Nature’s One, the makers of Baby’s Only® Formulas.

“We’re a breastfeeding support provider that works with health plans to cover services at no cost to families,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed.

Through the partnership, SimpliFed will provide families in need with access to organic infant formula.

“In light of an ongoing formula shortage, we think it’s also critical to improve access to both baby feeding support covered by health plans, but also improved access to affordable, organic formula from our partners at Nature’s One,” said Ippolito.

You can go to the SimpliFed site and get access to lactation support that is under federal law and mandated to be covered by health plans, Simplifed partners with companies to improve access.

“In a year where choices have been taken away from women and families, it is time to give them that choice back. We’ve earned a trusted relationship with parents and we continue supporting them as they breastfeed fully or transition to formula in combination or fully. That’s why, in partnership with Nature’s One, we are improving access to safe, affordable, and trusted organic formula – to provide parents with an option for support no matter how you feed your baby.”

More information about Nature’s One can be found at https://www.naturesone.com

