Focus at Four: Piper Faust Memorial Scholarship Barrel Race and Cornhole Tournament

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Piper Faust Memorial Scholarship Barrel Race and Cornhole Tournament begins Friday, March 31.

The event takes place at the Brazos County Expo Center at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

The three-day event will benefit the Piper Faust Memorial Scholarship Fund. It was created for local youth after 10-year-old Piper Faust died in a rodeo accident at the Caldwell Rodeo in March of 2017.

“Piper was a very spunky young lady, full of life. She loved the Lord, loved animals,” said Piper’s mother, Rhonda Faust. “She greeted everybody and was a friend to everybody that she met.”

The scholarships are available to high school seniors and five scholarships will be awarded this year.

Since 2018, over $25,000 in scholarships have been awarded through The Piper Faust Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“We have a committee that goes through and selects five to give out and we’ll be giving them out this weekend,” said Faust.

There is no RSVP required to attend the event.

You can find out more about the event and scholarships here or call Brian Faust at 979-229-9749.

