Golfing for a purpose: Boys & Girls Club holds Legends & Letterman Tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley held its annual Legends & Letterman Tournament for the 32nd year on Sunday and concluded on Monday.

The two-day event started Sunday night with a Tee-Off Party hosted by Hurricane Harry’s while the tournament portion took place on Monday at the Miramont Country Club. This year’s tournament had over 180 players divided among 36 teams. Teams are paired with a Lettermen or Legend during the event.

Tickets were $75 and included an open bar, food, dueling piano entertainment, a photo booth, and a live and silent auction while Golf team registration was $2,250. A raffle was also held for a custom golf cart from Aggieland Golf Carts. Proceeds from the event went towards funding the organization.

Among those participating in the charity event was former Texas A&M football player and NFL free agent Cullen Gillaspia.

“It’s always great to come back to College Station and be around the people who poured into you, you know as you were a player here at Texas A&M as well kind of give back to the community and hang out with the local of Bryan-College Station,” Gillaspia.

Another former Texas A&M football player, Trayveon Williams who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, said events like the Legends & Letterman tournament are extremely important.

“It’s about the deeper initiative and the deeper initiative is giving back and helping those who do a great thing,” Williams said. “They do an amazing job of that through the Boys & Girls Club and they do a great job of giving back and putting kids in situations to be successful and that’s why they’ll always have my support in everything that they do.”

Williams, who has his own foundation called the Williams Hopes & Dreams said at the end of the day both organizations have the same goal.

“Just putting these kids in the best situations possible and give everybody a hope and a dream and for them to understand that anything they want to achieve in life they can do that,” Williams said. “Everybody no matter what your age you can dream big and once you think you dream big dream even bigger.”

