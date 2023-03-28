Hot Homes: For sale in Franklin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this week’s hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful, waterfront home for sale on private Camp Creek Lake in Franklin.

Ruffino says this home is the perfect weekend or retirement getaway.

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom lake house includes an open living area for gathering, with French door access into a spacious and relaxing sunroom that has panoramic views of the lake, wildlife, and gorgeous sunsets.

Private boat docks on the lake includes two boat stalls with lifts, a storage room, lower and upper decks overlooking the lake, and a beach area to play on or launch kayaks from.

Plus, if you love gardening, there are already raised beds, guarded by a 25′x30′ high fence.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

