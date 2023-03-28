How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase

Beneficiaries can check their monthly amount at ssa.gov/myaccount
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With a historically high 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023, the more than 70 million Social Security beneficiaries received on average $147 more per month.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the increase was one of the few good side-effects of the record inflation we’ve all faced.

Joyce said beneficiaries who are able should set aside some of that extra money each month to put in a savings account.

“You do want to put some money aside because you’re not likely going to get this kind of increase again next year, unless inflation ramps back up,” he said.

Joyce recommended recipients re-do their budget to look for ways to spend less or save to that extra money more impactful.

“If you desperately need (the money), I think you’ll probably be spending it,” Joyce said. “But don’t forget that next year’s increase will be a little bit lower in all likelihood. And I would put some away in a bank account.”

Joyce said even a small amount put away each month would add up quickly in a savings account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: No more action from Trump grand jury this week
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack
Security video captured the moments when a tornado hit a Mississippi high school.
Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
US, Russia stop sharing nuke data under faltering New START