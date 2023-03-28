Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving to benefit Bubba Moore Foundation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced all sales on Wednesday at its two restaurants in College Station will go to the Bubba Moore Foundation.

The Bubba Moore Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that raises funds for local organizations and people in need of assistance primarily due to health-related issues. Formed in 2004 in honor of William Fowler “Bubba” Moore, Jr’s life, the organization has become the legacy of a local Good Samaritan.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.

Last year during Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations raised a record-breaking $20 million. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area, please visit the location listing by state .

