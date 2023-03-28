Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving to benefit Bubba Moore Foundation

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced all sales on Wednesday at its two restaurants in College Station will go to the Bubba Moore Foundation.

The Bubba Moore Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that raises funds for local organizations and people in need of assistance primarily due to health-related issues. Formed in 2004 in honor of William Fowler “Bubba” Moore, Jr’s life, the organization has become the legacy of a local Good Samaritan.

Last year during Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations raised a record-breaking $20 million. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area, please visit the location listing by state.

