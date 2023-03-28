Pickup truck flipped in crash on Wellborn Road
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck was flipped onto its side Monday evening during a crash that occurred on Wellborn Road.
It happened at the intersection of Balcones Drive near Jones Crossing in College Station.
The pickup and a car were the two vehicles involved in the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
