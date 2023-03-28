Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
Police determined the stabbing occurred when a fight broke out inside the business.
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says it’s investigating a stabbing that occurred this weekend inside a business.
Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block of University Drive near Tarrow Street.
The victim checked himself into a hospital.
Police responded to the scene to collect statements and evidence but say they do not have any suspect description at this time.
