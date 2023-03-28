Russia says it has test-fired missiles in the Sea of Japan

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT
MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It says the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but does not give more precise coordinates.

Japan’s Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

