Schulman and Dickson Collect SEC Honors

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Connor Schulman has been named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week and Camryn Dickson earned SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week after their performances at the Victor Lopez Classic, the league announced Tuesday.

Schulman made his outdoor high hurdle debut after earning the bronze medal in the 60m hurdles at the SEC Indoor Championships. He registered a new personal best in the 110m hurdles, crossing the line in 13.64 at the Victor Lopez Classic, topping his previous best time by .08 seconds. The mark is the No. 3 time in the world, a national lead and makes him the ninth-best performer in Texas A&M history. This marks his first time receiving the honor.

Dickson won the 200m and the 4x100m at the Victor Lopez Classic. Her 200m time of 23.20 equals her lifetime best and registers as the No. 1 freshman time in the SEC, the No. 2 overall time in the SEC and the No. 6 mark in the NCAA. The Aggies’ 4x100m team is the No. 2 team in the nation with a time of 44.10. This is her first SEC honor.

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel to Gainesville, Fla to compete at the Florida Relays on March 31-April 1 at Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Two Aggies Set to Compete at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the...
Dennis Selected to NABC – Reese’s College All-Star Game
Antonio Johnson NFL Pro Day
Achane, Johnson, and Jones highlight unique A&M NFL Pro Day
Jennie Park preps for 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Jennie Park preps for 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur