Schulman and Dickson Collect SEC Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Connor Schulman has been named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week and Camryn Dickson earned SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week after their performances at the Victor Lopez Classic, the league announced Tuesday.

Schulman made his outdoor high hurdle debut after earning the bronze medal in the 60m hurdles at the SEC Indoor Championships. He registered a new personal best in the 110m hurdles, crossing the line in 13.64 at the Victor Lopez Classic, topping his previous best time by .08 seconds. The mark is the No. 3 time in the world, a national lead and makes him the ninth-best performer in Texas A&M history. This marks his first time receiving the honor.

Dickson won the 200m and the 4x100m at the Victor Lopez Classic. Her 200m time of 23.20 equals her lifetime best and registers as the No. 1 freshman time in the SEC, the No. 2 overall time in the SEC and the No. 6 mark in the NCAA. The Aggies’ 4x100m team is the No. 2 team in the nation with a time of 44.10. This is her first SEC honor.

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel to Gainesville, Fla to compete at the Florida Relays on March 31-April 1 at Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium.

