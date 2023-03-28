Speed network with other holistic health and wellness business owners

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Holistic Health & Wellness Networking event is back and better than ever.

Local organizers, Andreza Owens and Melissa Salmon, have partnered with the Holistic Business Network to create this event for community members, business owners, and medical professionals in the holistic space.

Owens says this event is all about bringing health conscious businesses to the community to network, grow, and learn from one another.

The event is happening from on Saturday, April 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Bridge Yoga in College Station.

The morning will start with 30 minutes of introductions, followed by an hour of speed networking and vendor spotlights, and end with 30 minutes of open networking. There will also be plenty of vendors and tables to check out.

“This is a great event for anyone looking for more holistic solutions here in our community, which is exciting. We want people to know about them,” Salmon said. “If you are someone offering products or services, it’s a great way to network and find more people in our community who are also doing that.”

You can purchase your tickets for the event here.

