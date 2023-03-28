Spring brings seasonal allergies to the Brazos Valley

Allergy season in the Brazos Valley is in full swing as spring flowers bloom and warmer weather...
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Allergy season in the Brazos Valley is in full swing as spring flowers bloom and warmer weather moves in.

While Spring may stir up more pollen in the air allergy season in the Brazos Valley is seen year-round because of the warm weather, Dr. Barry Paull, an allergist at Allergy Associates of the Brazos Valley said.

“We’ve had a really bad season this year because of the fact that we had cedar and it was tremendous and then on top of that, right after cedar season is spring tree season and oak was just amazing this year there’s yellow pollen everywhere,” Paull said. “It’s been a hard spring so far in terms of pollens.”

For those with allergies, Paull said it’s best to avoid exposure and postpone doing anything outdoors until the pollen count decreases in the summer.

“Good time to go to a movie or do something indoors vs outdoor,” Paull said. “Maybe not the time to do the chores if you have to fix the backyard up, mowing and racking and messing around outdoors with the pollen as heavy as it is it’s pretty hard right now.”

Medications such as Claritin, Zyrtec, and Allegra can help alleviate allergies, however, they might not be as effective for those with severe allergies.

“We got nasal sprays. I think a lot of people use those too,” Paull said. “You get over-the-counter like Nasacort or Flonase. Topical corticosteroid nasal spray, a couple of squirts to each nostril once or twice a day can help a little bit, but the problem is to the degree to which we’re exposed here.”

Paull said anyone who has to go outside should take a shower whenever they get home.

“Double soup and double wash and try to get everything below your nose you know just try to get all the pollen out of your system and off of you, but that’s about all you can do,” Paull said.

Windy days can cause more pollen to be in the air, so it is best to avoid those days.

