Taylor Named USA Basketball U19 Head Coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor was named the head coach of the 2023 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

“It is always an honor to represent America and USA Basketball,” Taylor said. “I am thankful to be able to compete on a global stage alongside an incredible staff and an amazing group of young women. I can’t wait to create even more memories in the Red, White and Blue with my USAB family.”

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place July 15-23 in Madrid, Spain. Joining Taylor’s staff are assistants DeLisha Milton-Jones (Old Dominion) and Teri Moren (Indiana). The U19 squad has won eight of the last nine gold medals at the World Cup. The trio of Taylor, Milton-Jones and Moren won gold last year with the U18 National Team at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship.

Taylor will be serving with USA Basketball for the fifth time. Her first experience came as a court coach at the 2018 USA U18 National Team Trials. Her first gold medal came as an assistant with the 2021 U19 World Cup Team. Last year, Taylor won gold as the head coach of the U18 squad and then brought home another gold medal as an assistant with the 2022 USA Women’s National Team.

Coaching selections for the U19 Women’s National Team were made by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee and approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.

