Treat of the Day: Community provides kitten supplies for Aggieland Humane Society

Treat of the Day: Community provides kitten supplies for Aggieland Humane Society
Treat of the Day: Community provides kitten supplies for Aggieland Humane Society(Aggieland Humane Society)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society asked for supplies for Kitten Season and the community showed up in a big way. Donations flooded in, exceeding all of their expectations.

They posted this picture saying:

Motherless kittens will have full bellies BECAUSE OF YOU.

Kittens can transition to solid foods BECAUSE OF YOU.

All kittens have a warm, safe environment BECAUSE OF YOU.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

8-year-old wins two grand champion titles
Treat of the Day: 8-year-old girl wins Grand Champion Baked Goods & Sewing Project
Treat of the Day: 8-year-old girl wins Grand Champion Baked Goods & Sewing Project
Treat of the Day: 8-year-old girl wins Grand Champion Baked Goods & Sewing Project
Treat of the Day: Aggie veterinarians use special implant to heal baby donkey’s broken leg
Treat of the Day: Aggie veterinarians use special implant to heal baby donkey’s broken leg
Texas A&M veterinarians help baby donkey
Treat of the Day: Aggie veterinarians use special implant to heal baby donkey’s broken leg