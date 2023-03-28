Treat of the Day: Community provides kitten supplies for Aggieland Humane Society
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society asked for supplies for Kitten Season and the community showed up in a big way. Donations flooded in, exceeding all of their expectations.
They posted this picture saying:
Motherless kittens will have full bellies BECAUSE OF YOU.
Kittens can transition to solid foods BECAUSE OF YOU.
All kittens have a warm, safe environment BECAUSE OF YOU.
