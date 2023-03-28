Two Aggies Set to Compete at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park and incoming freshman Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio are set to compete at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur March 29-April 1.

Aggies at the ANWA

Jennie Park leads the Aggies in stroke average this season at 71.16. The Aggie has six top-15 finishes this year and tied for third at last season’s NCAA Championships. Park ranks as the No. 82 player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and the No. 23 amateur in the United States.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio will come to Aggieland in the fall of 2024 and is currently ranked as the No. 7 amateur in the world, according to the WAGR. She has five tournament victories and 20 top-10 finishes.

The Format

An international field of 72 women amateurs will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. A cut will take place after 36 holes, advancing the leading 30 players and ties to the final round. The first two rounds will take place at the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club March 29-30. The last round will be played at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Master’s, on April 1.

How To Watch

The first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The final round will be televised live on NBC Sports from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, visit ANWAgolf.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.