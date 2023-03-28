Two Aggies Set to Compete at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park and incoming freshman Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio are set to compete at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur March 29-April 1.

Aggies at the ANWA

Jennie Park leads the Aggies in stroke average this season at 71.16. The Aggie has six top-15 finishes this year and tied for third at last season’s NCAA Championships. Park ranks as the No. 82 player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and the No. 23 amateur in the United States.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio will come to Aggieland in the fall of 2024 and is currently ranked as the No. 7 amateur in the world, according to the WAGR. She has five tournament victories and 20 top-10 finishes.

The Format

An international field of 72 women amateurs will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. A cut will take place after 36 holes, advancing the leading 30 players and ties to the final round. The first two rounds will take place at the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club March 29-30. The last round will be played at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Master’s, on April 1.

How To Watch

The first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The final round will be televised live on NBC Sports from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, visit ANWAgolf.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Schulman and Dickson Collect SEC Honors
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the...
Dennis Selected to NABC – Reese’s College All-Star Game
Antonio Johnson NFL Pro Day
Achane, Johnson, and Jones highlight unique A&M NFL Pro Day
Jennie Park preps for 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Jennie Park preps for 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur