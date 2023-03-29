Aggie Habitat for Humanity hosts Shack-A-Thon event

By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The list of traditions at Texas A&M University are long, so it only makes sense that the Shack-A-Thon has been going on for nearly two decades.

For 15 years, students across campus build shacks to raise poverty housing awareness among the student population.

Morgan Tran, Aggie Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Fundraising, said 17 shacks were built this year, a record-high.

“Yes, it’s about bringing students together for a project but it has a deeper meaning,” said Tran. “There’s a lot of people around the world that don’t have access to adequate housing. They don’t have water, they don’t have electricity. But, what a lot of people and Aggie’s don’t understand is that it’s a lot closer to home than you realize. There’s a lot of people in our community that don’t have access to that.”

The funds raised will go towards the Aggie Habitats annual house sponsorship.

“That’s why we’re out here trying to raise money for a great cause,” said Tran. “When I look around, obviously I’m a little biased so I’ll pick the habitat home to be my favorite. But all of the organizations took a lot of time to create these shacks and people need to come out to see.”

The shacks are located right in front of Kyle Field, on Kyle Plaza and will be there until March 31.

For more information on Aggie Habitat, click here.

