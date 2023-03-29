Broadway musician visits Rudder High School choir

By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School students had the opportunity to gain knowledge from a Broadway performer Wednesday afternoon.

Madeline Raube, who is a part of the official Broadway tour production of Anastasia, visited the Rudder High School choir to teach a masterclass.

“I was one of these high school students sitting in a chair wondering what that life is like so I love any opportunity to share that with them,” said Raube.

Rudder High Assistant Choir Director Michael Patterson went to college with Raube and said it was an honor to have her come talk to the students.

“It’s amazing to give them the opportunity to see what it’s like to have made it. To be a national tour performer and have the opportunity to share her experiences good and bad,” said Patterson

The musician worked on vocal and acting techniques with the students followed by answering some questions.

OPAS is showing Anastasia for one more night on Wednesday.

